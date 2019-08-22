Investment Management Of Virginia Increased Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) Stake; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Boosted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) stake by 259.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 209,710 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC)’s stock rose 43.37%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 290,610 shares with $3.47M value, up from 80,900 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corporat now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 1.90 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 298.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 4.56M shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 6.09 million shares with $117.59 million value, up from 1.53M last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 2.59M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,751 shares to 22,676 valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) stake by 1,365 shares and now owns 807 shares. Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 981 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 0.61% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 32,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 18,160 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 47,560 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 83,951 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 0% or 76,177 shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership owns 29,834 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 135,745 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 191,458 shares. Qs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,056 shares stake.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Is Up 1.89% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The LSCC Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -9.02% Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston has invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Elk Creek Prtn Limited accumulated 109,322 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership owns 399,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.56M shares. Moreover, Nokomis Capital Ltd has 1.95% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dsam Prtnrs (London) holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 300,000 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.17% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 19 are owned by Synovus Fin. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 11,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Llc accumulated 0.02% or 21,238 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% or 276,797 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 1.30M shares. Caymus Cap Prtn LP owns 3.37% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 786,315 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 26,076 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. 1,985 shares valued at $34,738 were bought by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 1.68 million shares to 18.62 million valued at $30.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 1.25M shares and now owns 7.16 million shares. C&J Energy Svcs Inc New was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 64.25% above currents $16.7 stock price. Parsley Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.