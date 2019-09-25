Investment Management Of Virginia Increased 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Stake By $18.72 Million; Kempen Capital Management Upped By $862,050 Its Citizens Finl Group Com (CFG) Holding

Kempen Capital Management increased Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 24,630 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 582,818 shares with $20.61M value, up from 558,188 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc Com now has $15.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 69,906 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) stake by 3782.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 2.08 million shares as 3D Systems Corp. (DDD)’s stock declined 15.15%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 2.14 million shares with $19.43 million value, up from 55,000 last quarter. 3D Systems Corp. now has $961.17 million valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 40,052 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M, PRELIM. $176M-$178M; 09/05/2018 – 3D Systems Short-Interest Ratio Rises 7.2% to 23 Days; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Acctg Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement; 26/04/2018 – 3D Systems’ Figure 4™ 3D Printing Platform Selected for U.S. Air Force Research into Rapid Part Replacement; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C

Kempen Capital Management decreased Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) stake by 116,475 shares to 182,767 valued at $14.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) stake by 8,218 shares and now owns 55,582 shares. Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought $486,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 778,446 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 17,772 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Limited invested in 0.08% or 9,225 shares. Mirae Asset Global owns 35,810 shares. Hrt Limited Co reported 16,858 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust accumulated 14,275 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 94,149 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.09% or 215,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3.05 million shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 899,743 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. 780,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 87,052 are owned by Utah Retirement.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold DDD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 82.54 million shares or 2.56% more from 80.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Communications has 0.02% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,873 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 75,577 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has 104,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors accumulated 450 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 11,833 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 181,013 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 174,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,443 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 39,722 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Creative Planning owns 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 32,560 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3D Systems has $12 highest and $8 lowest target. $9’s average target is 10.57% above currents $8.14 stock price. 3D Systems had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 10 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Bank of America. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of DDD in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of DDD in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Ishares Tr Nasdaq Bio Index Etf (IBB) stake by 19,429 shares to 3,500 valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) stake by 10,297 shares and now owns 188,037 shares. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.