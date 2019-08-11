Investment Management Of Virginia Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Trimmed by $313,020 as Stock Price Rose; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Decreased by $12.60 Million Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 303,020 shares. Sir Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 70 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.90M shares or 0% of the stock. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 14,734 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 43,544 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 34,833 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors owns 38,917 shares. Waddell Reed holds 0.02% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 230,487 shares. Cibc World has 396,125 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt accumulated 54,197 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation reported 0% stake.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Management Va invested 1.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 81,812 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. 26,170 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards &. Interocean Capital Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 3,099 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8.40M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 337,118 shares. Advent Capital De holds 40,000 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 448,973 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp owns 99,168 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 2.24% or 165,578 shares. 14,881 are held by Connors Investor Serv. Payden & Rygel invested in 7,700 shares. Citigroup reported 498,009 shares. Blue Chip, a Michigan-based fund reported 84,979 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 72,912 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares to 113,405 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

