Investment Management Of Virginia Holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Cut Lkq (LKQ) Position by $3.15 Million; Valuation Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 58,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 231,750 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 290,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 119,529 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 121,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 148,439 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, down from 269,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56 million shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $16.71M for 43.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 719,300 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.03% or 738,301 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated holds 1.43M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 158,590 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested in 264,293 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 241,226 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 55,696 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 163,045 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 110,820 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 1.92 million shares. Redwood Invs Limited Com owns 1.18 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 11,187 are owned by Trexquant L P. Wells Fargo Mn owns 3.04 million shares. Amer Century Companies reported 0.02% stake.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,446 shares to 13,790 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,779 shares to 182,313 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 79,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Exane Derivatives stated it has 8 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,245 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 100 were accumulated by Jnba Financial Advisors. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 8,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 467,043 shares. Zebra Management Lc holds 0.15% or 11,074 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser reported 0.32% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bruni J V holds 819,553 shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 245,251 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 474,672 shares.