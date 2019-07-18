Investment Management Of Virginia Holding in Fastenal Co. (FAST) Lowered by $1.51 Million; Stanley Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.23 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,578 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 143,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 3.13 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $304.69. About 1.18 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.49 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

