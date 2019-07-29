Investment Management Of Virginia Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Upped by $608,368 as Market Value Declined; Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $2.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.08M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 47,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Mgmt stated it has 42,590 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3.61 million shares. Parsons Capital Ri owns 7,580 shares. First Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd Com owns 1.57% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 69,526 shares. Private Tru Co Na reported 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.53% or 102,204 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Com holds 7,517 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt reported 44,699 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Choate Advsr has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,300 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.67 million shares. Dupont holds 0.05% or 29,903 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 216,762 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 12.79% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $601.78 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,751 shares to 22,676 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 177,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,208 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 23,537 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 1.51 million shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 29,531 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. South State Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northeast Consultants Inc has invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com owns 15,768 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc stated it has 16,023 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.94% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 190,915 shares. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.41% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hexavest accumulated 4,930 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 10,772 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.1% or 7.18 million shares in its portfolio. Mechanics State Bank Department invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.