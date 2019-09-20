Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Stake in American Express Co. (AXP) as Market Value Rose; Cs Mckee LP Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB) Trimmed by $696,800 as Market Value Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 8,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 45,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 53,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 1.92M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 93,691 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 107,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 3.39 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,351 shares to 63,010 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 32,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.46 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

