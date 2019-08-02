Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed By $327,732 Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $52.79 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 23,495 shares with $4.39 million value, down from 25,257 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp. now has $48.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $183.52. About 125,367 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 98.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 507,600 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 6,600 shares with $687,000 value, down from 514,200 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 959,624 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Mngmt has 1,405 shares. Lakeview Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 1,991 shares. Moreover, Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Smith Salley Assocs owns 0.2% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,774 shares. 9,370 were accumulated by Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Td Cap Llc has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pettyjohn Wood White reported 28,277 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 15,045 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carret Asset Ltd Liability owns 5,945 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Proshare Advisors Ltd Com reported 52,448 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.49% or 14,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 283,381 shares. Joel Isaacson Llc invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.03 million for 16.62 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Blackjewel Bankruptcy Could Set Off Ripple Effects For Freight Rail – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) stake by 209,710 shares to 290,610 valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) stake by 900,681 shares and now owns 910,681 shares. 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117. 4,761 shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph, worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Srb Corporation has 1.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 183,179 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 558,056 shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh reported 1.12 million shares. First Personal Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,146 shares. Clear Harbor Asset holds 17,707 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 6,021 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,418 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 428,756 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White invested 2.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartford Management holds 1.06% or 29,790 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank holds 10,824 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.