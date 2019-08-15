Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holding; Shorts at Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Raised By 4.93%

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) stake by 85.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 49,326 shares as United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)’s stock declined 27.70%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 107,004 shares with $1.70 million value, up from 57,678 last quarter. United Insurance Holdings Corp now has $487.43 million valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 24,137 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) had an increase of 4.93% in short interest. IIPR’s SI was 2.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.93% from 2.46M shares previously. With 418,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)’s short sellers to cover IIPR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 91,783 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 229.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES BUYS PA PROPERTY, IN LONG-TERM; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) stake by 22,675 shares to 46,812 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,751 shares and now owns 22,676 shares. Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 58,439 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 7,241 shares. Pnc Ser Gru accumulated 735 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 1,872 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 8,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 268,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 39,186 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 14,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,323 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,902 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings has $19 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 41.97% above currents $11.27 stock price. United Insurance Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, August 5.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.23 million activity. Hogan Michael had bought 12,700 shares worth $140,880. Whittemore Kent G had bought 300 shares worth $3,554 on Tuesday, August 6. Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, August 6. Menon Deepak had bought 580 shares worth $9,193 on Wednesday, March 27. Another trade for 4,258 shares valued at $50,216 was bought by St John Scott. Another trade for 13,250 shares valued at $216,285 was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,155 was made by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5.

