Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Position in 3D Systems Corp. (DDD); Highlander Capital Management Increases Position in At&T (T)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) by 6908.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.62 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in 3D Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 1.87 million shares traded or 18.11% up from the average. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $165.9M, EST. $159.7M; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ 3D Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDD); 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 177,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,208 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3D Systems Earnings: Key Metrics Move Lower; Stock Drops 7% – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is 3D Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:DDD) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why 3D Systems Stock Declined 23.8% in March – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For 3D Systems – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Expected to Swing More Than 20% After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 66,481 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 3.08 million shares. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 11.54 million shares. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 65,132 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 43,697 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 10,253 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 371,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 87,231 shares. 110,800 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Peoples Corp holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc holds 0.64% or 1.10 million shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares to 9,612 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,727 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T 2019 priorities update: Wireless growth, stabilizing entertainment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.