Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN) by $406,350 as Stock Declined; Castine Capital Management Lowered Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake by $4.21 Million; Share Value Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 123,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 26,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 2,392 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 3,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,402 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 5,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.07% or $10.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 777,039 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,742 shares to 40,380 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.53M for 8.88 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,140 shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.