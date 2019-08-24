Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Sentiment Is 1.17

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 58.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 26,202 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 71,028 shares with $3.10M value, up from 44,826 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $44.30B valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 117 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 100 sold and trimmed stock positions in Renaissancere Holdings LTD. The funds in our database now have: 40.99 million shares, down from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Renaissancere Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 82 Increased: 92 New Position: 25.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $184.92. About 189,178 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.17 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 13.11 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd holds 100% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for 1.74 million shares. Abrams Bison Investments Llc owns 625,657 shares or 9.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 6.32% invested in the company for 18,373 shares. The New York-based Lagoda Investment Management L.P. has invested 6.27% in the stock. Arga Investment Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 212,241 shares.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 EPS, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56 million for 16.93 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 53.51% above currents $32.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability reported 19,897 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6,069 were reported by Lau Associates Lc. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 0.04% or 6,501 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc owns 31,877 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 8,949 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Town And Country Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hills Bank And has 25,924 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 22,273 shares stake. Meyer Handelman reported 226,969 shares stake. Raymond James Na holds 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 53,089 shares. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 2,592 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 619,900 shares. Godsey And Gibb owns 314,934 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Onespan Inc. stake by 110,883 shares to 55,155 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) stake by 177,368 shares and now owns 46,208 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.