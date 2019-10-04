Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holding by $4.03 Million; Redwood Investments Has Decreased Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $2.07 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 221.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 108,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 158,246 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 49,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 17,571 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 7,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 53,263 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, down from 61,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $273.36. About 1.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 26,207 shares to 28,795 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 8,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,411 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Bio Index Etf (IBB).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,650 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc invested in 12,200 shares. Moreover, Punch And Associates Invest Inc has 0.51% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Invesco has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 16,413 shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Co holds 0.96% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 14,948 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 0.02% stake. The Illinois-based North Star has invested 0.12% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ameritas Inv Prns reported 482 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De owns 3,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 16,373 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 29,954 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Corp owns 64,225 shares. Skylands Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,750 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated accumulated 80 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 1.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,246 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co reported 3,137 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept holds 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,795 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 120,357 shares. Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,291 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 20,526 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 3,081 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Cetera Advsrs Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,077 shares. Altarock Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 396,940 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.