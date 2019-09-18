Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Holding in Argan (AGX) by $328,080 as Valuation Declined; Healthcor Management LP Position in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Has Boosted by $8.28 Million as Stock Declined

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 65,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 368,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.82 million, up from 302,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 415,028 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 20/03/2018 – Incysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 8,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 181,582 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, up from 173,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 85,190 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,671 shares to 117,977 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 8,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,411 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan’s Gemma Power to move ahead with 1.8 GW Ohio power project – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 146,896 shares to 255,944 shares, valued at $41.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Large Queues are a Small-Cap Problem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cox Automotive to invest $350 mln in electric truck maker Rivian – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.