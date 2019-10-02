Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lowered Its Position by $1.40 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 58,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 231,750 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 290,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 1.66 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 10,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 305,644 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.57M, down from 315,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Geron Stock Is Jumping Today – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Lc owns 2.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,618 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 2.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beacon Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rhumbline Advisers invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 0.03% stake. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Inv Management Llp has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arga Inv Management Lp has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company owns 2,337 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has 73,903 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Blair William Company Il has 789,325 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5.05M shares. Professional Advisory Svcs invested in 135,156 shares. Moreover, Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aldebaran invested in 2.7% or 28,024 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 466,065 shares to 5.98 million shares, valued at $468.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,503 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,446 shares to 13,790 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 85,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.93 million for 37.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 178,713 are owned by Eam Investors Limited Company. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 8,123 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 10,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 232,600 shares. 46,591 are held by Art Limited Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 12,700 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Company owns 1.2% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 529,890 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 12.94 million shares. Masters Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.00 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 14,675 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 107,225 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 116,146 shares.