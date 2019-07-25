Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Position in Abbott Labs. (ABT) by $1.06 Million; Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Waters (WAT) Stake by $14.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 56,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.73 million, down from 575,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $218.21. About 266,762 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs. (ABT) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc analyzed 13,411 shares as the company's stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 118,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 3.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Bank Na has 40,835 shares. Canal Insur invested in 40,000 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Company reported 108,121 shares. M Holdg Securities has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has 432,123 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,918 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 1.32M were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 27,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Penobscot Inv Management accumulated 45,728 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 106,027 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. 13,208 were reported by Wealthquest Corporation. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 80,064 shares or 0.6% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Of Oklahoma owns 12,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nexus Invest owns 3,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought $249,875.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 900,681 shares to 910,681 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,257 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Abbott Receives US Approval of Next-Generation MitraClip®, Bringing New Enhancements to Abbott's Leading MitraClip Platform – PRNewswire" on July 15, 2019

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 24,928 shares to 814,117 shares, valued at $29.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 38,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,081 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.40 million activity. 1,312 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $304,423 on Monday, February 11. 23,000 shares were sold by King Ian, worth $5.25M. Shares for $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. Harrington Michael C had sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26M on Wednesday, February 13. $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12.