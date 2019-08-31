Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake; New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Has 0.89 Sentiment

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 124 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 139 decreased and sold positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 285.75 million shares, down from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding New York Community Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 113 Increased: 72 New Position: 52.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 23,495 shares with $4.39 million value, down from 25,257 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp. now has $45.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) stake by 71,798 shares to 235,857 valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stake by 8,409 shares and now owns 58,659 shares. 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) was raised too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. also bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151,980 are held by Kingdon Mngmt Limited Liability. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 14,385 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0.14% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3.20M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bp Public Ltd Company owns 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 30,000 shares. 3,780 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc. Stewart Patten Co Ltd Co reported 4,150 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 274,892 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 0.02% or 9,370 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). King Luther Cap Corp invested in 0% or 1,804 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7.33 million shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 9,305 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh invested in 3,718 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 5,825 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.44% above currents $174.05 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.48M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference