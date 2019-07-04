Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake By $327,732; Interocean Capital Has Trimmed By $795,340 Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 6.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc sold 6,916 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 14.82%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 106,252 shares with $12.32 million value, down from 113,168 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 359,227 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 23,495 shares with $4.39M value, down from 25,257 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp. now has $53.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 826,178 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 20,890 shares to 140,211 valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 9,902 shares and now owns 29,666 shares. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 17.70 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of stock. 4,761 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Interocean Capital Llc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 6,206 shares to 29,602 valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,616 shares and now owns 7,343 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. Cowen & Co maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.00 million for 18.31 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

