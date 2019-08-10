Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered By $1.51 Million Its Fastenal Co. (FAST) Holding; Dxp Enterprises (DXPE) Shorts Raised By 6.47%

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Fastenal Co. (FAST) stake by 16.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as Fastenal Co. (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 119,578 shares with $7.69M value, down from 143,101 last quarter. Fastenal Co. now has $17.05 billion valuation. It closed at $29.74 lastly. It is down 9.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Dxp Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) had an increase of 6.47% in short interest. DXPE’s SI was 510,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.47% from 479,400 shares previously. With 72,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Dxp Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s short sellers to cover DXPE’s short positions. The SI to Dxp Enterprises Inc’s float is 3.2%. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 87,427 shares traded or 10.28% up from the average. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech And Management holds 2.22% or 82,978 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jefferies Gp reported 6,800 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 374,751 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Community National Bank Na holds 6,176 shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.09% or 375,510 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Barbara Oil Company owns 8,000 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Republic Mgmt Inc accumulated 46,141 shares. Df Dent And reported 2.22 million shares stake. Hendershot Invs has invested 2.36% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 200 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.02% or 3,937 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.97 million activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by Hein LeLand J. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,272 shares to 3,257 valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stake by 8,409 shares and now owns 58,659 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fastenal’s (FAST) Earnings Hint at What is To Come – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Snap Stock: Its CEO Is a Fast Learner – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Considering Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold DXP Enterprises, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 24,665 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.05% or 12,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 13,201 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 8,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 82,735 shares. 41,003 were accumulated by Victory Mngmt. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 6,193 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc invested in 4,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 6,928 shares. Glenmede Company Na has 49 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).