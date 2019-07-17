Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Abbott Labs. (ABT) Position By $1.06 Million; Itron (ITRI) Sentiment Is 1.64

Itron Inc (ITRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 110 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 67 reduced and sold their stakes in Itron Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 35.05 million shares, down from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Itron Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 77 New Position: 33.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 54.07 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.06 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. for 6,078 shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 32,055 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has 2.08% invested in the company for 225,477 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.27% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 516,745 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Contreras Jaime sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

