Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Abbott Labs. (ABT) Holding by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose; As Keycorp New (KEY) Share Value Declined, Holder Dana Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,090 shares as the company's stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 800,986 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 768,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 4.39 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs. (ABT) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 13,411 shares as the company's stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 118,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $151.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,082 shares to 116,092 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,572 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 24,093 shares. 162,356 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,604 shares. Mariner Llc owns 136,792 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pl Advsr Ltd Com owns 100,000 shares. 683,179 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 76,877 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 76,200 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 14,100 shares. Basswood Capital Limited Co accumulated 1.20M shares. 9.60 million are held by Citadel Limited Liability Co. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.04% or 94,477 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Where Will Abbott Laboratories Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance" on June 09, 2019

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.07 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $22.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).