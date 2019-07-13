Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Stake in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) by $739,890; Prescott Group Capital Management Boosted Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position by $6.59 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 100,639 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 315,136 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.18 million shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 471,443 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 77,339 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 28,261 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 398 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,900 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Hussman Strategic stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 48,769 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.4% or 136,717 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 16,769 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,000 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) by 223,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stonemor Partners LP (NYSE:STON).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $222,037 activity. Shares for $317,200 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Wednesday, March 6. Hogan Michael also bought $40,350 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27. Whittemore Kent G bought 400 shares worth $6,446.

