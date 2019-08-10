Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Position in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) by $889,063; Littelfuse (LFUS) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped Its Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 228.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 127,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 182,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 55,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 70,614 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 03/04/2018 ThunderBaySource: Cross-country ski conditions still great Kamview Nordic Ski Centre; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 40,185 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 37,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 144,756 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $66,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 2,877 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 38,626 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP reported 6,756 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.02% or 240,300 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 2,571 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company, Delaware-based fund reported 4,838 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Prudential Fincl has 55,998 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). 76,003 were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,038 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 36,200 shares.

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Waters’ (WAT) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cross Country Healthcare Announces Upcoming Retirement of CEO – PR Newswire” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) CEO Kevin Clark on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cross Country Healthcare Announces New Corporate Identity and Enhanced Websites, Merges Travel Nurse Brands – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2018.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 19,328 shares to 6,656 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc..

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares to 259,283 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Littelfuse (LFUS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse Struggles With Weak Demand – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Llc reported 1,131 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Limited Co stated it has 22,634 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 0.08% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 13,212 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited holds 117,652 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 21,877 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 4,366 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited Liability owns 335,560 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4,237 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 2,381 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 83,850 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 3,383 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 315,930 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 27,027 shares in its portfolio.