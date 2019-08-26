Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Boeing Co. (BA) Position; Gamco Investors (GBL) SI Increased By 7.81%

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 230.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 2,272 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 3,257 shares with $1.24M value, up from 985 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $200.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) had an increase of 7.81% in short interest. GBL’s SI was 223,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.81% from 207,300 shares previously. With 21,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)’s short sellers to cover GBL’s short positions. The SI to Gamco Investors Inc’s float is 2.68%. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 25,560 shares traded or 20.89% up from the average. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 17/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.17% STAKE IN INTERNAP CORPORATION; 01/05/2018 – GAMCO Adds to Research and Portfolio Management Team; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 30/05/2018 – Howard Ward Joins Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Portfolio Management Team; 09/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.92% STAKE IN SPARTON CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 10/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.92% STAKE IN ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsr Ltd Llc reported 21,188 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Comm stated it has 1,826 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Strategic reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&T Comml Bank Pa invested in 0.28% or 3,298 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd invested in 8,952 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lipe & Dalton holds 0.15% or 543 shares. 193,440 are held by Capital Guardian Tru. Coho Prtn Limited owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,513 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc has 15,539 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware holds 0.32% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young And Com Limited has 1.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,955 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 54,354 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cobblestone Cap Advsr New York, New York-based fund reported 2,410 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.40% above currents $356.01 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. Landesbank maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Buckingham Research has “Hold” rating and $390 target.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Acacia Communications Inc. stake by 91,516 shares to 101,988 valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) stake by 22,675 shares and now owns 46,812 shares. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold GAMCO Investors, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 16,850 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc owns 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 29,394 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 69,649 shares. Sei Investments reported 5,848 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 16,503 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.01% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Jpmorgan Chase reported 23,296 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Barr E S Communications owns 256,564 shares. 66,444 are held by S Muoio Co Ltd Company. Pnc Fincl Service Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 1,499 shares. 8,600 are owned by Cooperman Leon G.