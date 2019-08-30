Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN) Stake by $406,350; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 3,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,402 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 5,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.93% or $12.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.91. About 5.55M shares traded or 175.41% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18M, down from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 202,046 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 19,328 shares to 6,656 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..