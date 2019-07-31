Investment Management Of Virginia Has Increased Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) Holding By $2.31 Million; NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) stake by 259.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 209,710 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC)’s stock rose 30.19%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 290,610 shares with $3.47 million value, up from 80,900 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corporat now has $2.55B valuation. The stock increased 17.85% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 11.94M shares traded or 561.04% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 14/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Management Cease Trading Order is Revoked; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 4. See NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: LP Common Units representing limited partner interests Rating: Barclays New Target: $49 52.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $49 Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

07/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

04/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $47 New Target: $44 Upgrade

The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 132,292 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 3,564 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 11,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel stated it has 149,920 shares or 6.2% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 9,804 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 21,005 shares. First L P stated it has 54,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited Com has 1.12 million shares for 4.37% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 15,216 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 293 shares stake. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd invested in 529,249 shares. 25,875 are held by Roosevelt Invest. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Essex Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 193 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the final results of the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners LP: NextEra Energy Partners, LP second-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Acacia Communications Inc. stake by 91,516 shares to 101,988 valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) stake by 22,569 shares and now owns 15,567 shares. Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc has invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 439,304 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 108,431 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 238,545 shares. White Pine Lc reported 47,150 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0% or 186,900 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 179,302 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 6,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Swiss Fincl Bank owns 224,200 shares. Bogle Management LP De holds 0.61% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 673,254 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 83,951 shares. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 27,304 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lattice Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LSCC in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.