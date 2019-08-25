Investment Management Of Virginia Has Increased Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake; As Yy (YY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Lowered Stake by $3.86 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 71,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 235,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 780,062 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.41M, down from 826,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oakworth Capital holds 6,279 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 92,259 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.08% stake. Sabal Trust Co has 2.24% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 14 shares. Qs Investors reported 218,029 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5.98 million shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 17,670 shares. 291,200 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Nbw Ltd Company has 526,206 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.41% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Capital Investors has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.26M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn owns 23,547 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc. by 110,883 shares to 55,155 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,485 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 609,892 shares to 829,494 shares, valued at $62.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 27.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 117.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

