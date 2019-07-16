Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stake By $389,168; Catalina Lighting (CALA) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 40,380 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 44,122 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co. now has $289.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 35 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 21 cut down and sold stock positions in Catalina Lighting Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 3.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 310,472 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $173.84 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2019: MLNT, CALA, MYOS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2019: IRWD,AGN,IQV,CALA – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calithera Biosciences prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calithera +13% premarket on positive telaglenastat data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust reported 1.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc accumulated 27,060 shares. Headinvest Llc owns 127,450 shares. Main Street Ltd Llc reported 12.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 47,832 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,933 shares. Guyasuta Inv reported 96,304 shares. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 8,842 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.05M shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. 318,170 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank. Amica Retiree Med invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 751 shares in its portfolio. Twin Management invested in 311,590 shares. 12,745 are held by Intll Sarl.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G steps up advertising game on equal pay for women – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 3,010 shares to 8,402 valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,272 shares and now owns 3,257 shares. Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, January 24. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $91 target. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $3.90 million worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. Shares for $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock.