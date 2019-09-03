Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake By $327,732; Shorts at Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) Lowered By 9.29%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) had a decrease of 9.29% in short interest. ASH’s SI was 3.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.29% from 4.14M shares previously. With 779,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)’s short sellers to cover ASH’s short positions. The SI to Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s float is 6.02%. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 542,910 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 22.5C, EST. 22.5C; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Butanediol Plant in Germany, Related Merchant I&S Products; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 95C-$1.05, EST. 99C; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – OUTLOOK FOR YEAR HAS NOT CHANGED; 20/03/2018 – Specialty Chemicals Company Ashland Mulls Asset Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EBITDA $179M; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 23,495 shares with $4.39M value, down from 25,257 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp. now has $45.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.15 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, July 29.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) stake by 71,798 shares to 235,857 valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 3,010 shares and now owns 8,402 shares. Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.44% above currents $174.05 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19600 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 376,334 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1,500 were accumulated by Cibc Bankshares Usa. Pointstate LP reported 342,800 shares stake. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested in 0.14% or 3.20 million shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Toth Finance Advisory Corp owns 119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Country Trust National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Putnam Limited Company has 367,011 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Korea Inv stated it has 0.32% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Signaturefd Llc accumulated 3,277 shares. 5,317 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natl Pension Ser reported 0.23% stake. 60,582 are held by Glenmede Tru Com Na.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.31 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 44.36 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 93,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 0.1% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. 2,606 are held by Todd Asset Limited. Bruce & Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 25,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc owns 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Novare Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Alphamark Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Among 3 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ashland has $8700 highest and $8200 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 15.61% above currents $73.24 stock price. Ashland had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 28. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 14 report.