Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Its American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) Holding by $342,720 as Stock Value Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Upped by $10.12 Million Its Stake

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2372.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 88,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 91,742 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 3,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 730,317 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 128,082 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 56,300 shares to 131,450 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 108,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP holds 0.51% or 450,649 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Company invested in 0% or 5,701 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 50,400 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Invesco Limited reported 39,385 shares stake. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 122,920 shares. 850 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 10,189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Broad Run Investment Lc invested in 6.55% or 1.78 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Colony Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.01% or 3,300 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Company owns 14,100 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76 million for 12.92 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will American Woodmark Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why American Woodmark (AMWD) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 6,193 shares. Monroe Comml Bank And Mi accumulated 0.36% or 9,407 shares. East Coast Asset Management holds 32,768 shares. Burns J W And Commerce reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 55,722 shares. Franklin reported 25,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,000 are owned by Viking Fund Mngmt. Captrust Advsrs reported 46,833 shares. Telos Incorporated invested in 12,559 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 26,700 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Incorporated invested in 25,922 shares. Quadrant Capital Lc owns 18,266 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited holds 0.05% or 5,958 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).