Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $738,234; Shorts at DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS (DRETF) Raised By 973.68%

DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had an increase of 973.68% in short interest. DRETF’s SI was 142,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 973.68% from 13,300 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 68 days are for DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS (OTCMKTS:DRETF)’s short sellers to cover DRETF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 125 shares traded. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 13,671 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 117,977 shares with $6.46 million value, down from 131,648 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $199.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 16.37% above currents $47.52 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 25,076 shares to 54,742 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) stake by 32,268 shares and now owns 139,272 shares. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.