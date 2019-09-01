Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Its Mosaic Co. (MOS) Stake; Saul Centers Has 1.44 Sentiment

Saul Centers Inc (BFS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 41 sold and decreased holdings in Saul Centers Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 10.40 million shares, down from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Saul Centers Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 39 Increased: 36 New Position: 23.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Mosaic Co. (MOS) stake by 32.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as Mosaic Co. (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 46,812 shares with $1.28 million value, down from 69,487 last quarter. Mosaic Co. now has $6.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 4.49M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.57’s average target is 71.67% above currents $18.39 stock price. Mosaic Co had 16 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. CItigroup upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stake by 8,409 shares to 58,659 valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) stake by 71,798 shares and now owns 235,857 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. 12,998 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. The insider Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. On Friday, May 10 Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 2,089 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.01% or 2.10 million shares. Ajo LP accumulated 282,666 shares. 358,140 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss. S&Co has 1.20 million shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 626,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% or 8,984 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fmr Ltd holds 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 13.60 million shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 53,309 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Whittier Trust Communications has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 67,307 were reported by Norinchukin Bank The.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 52,181 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) has risen 3.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

More notable recent Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Saul Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:BFS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saul Centers: This 6.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What do you get when you combine a Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and upward of 1,000 apartments? A Saul Centers update! – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. for 5,118 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 15,835 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.07% invested in the company for 4,350 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 10,912 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $40,328 activity.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.39 P/E ratio. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties.