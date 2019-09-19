Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut American Express Co. (AXP) Position By $1.05 Million; Maple Capital Management Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake By $637,008

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased American Express Co. (AXP) stake by 15.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 8,519 shares as American Express Co. (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 45,411 shares with $5.61M value, down from 53,930 last quarter. American Express Co. now has $98.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 2.29 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 5.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 3,462 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 63,424 shares with $11.72M value, up from 59,962 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $194.13. About 1.56M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.66% above currents $118.74 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA) stake by 7,709 shares to 8,516 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) stake by 2.08 million shares and now owns 2.14M shares. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kraft Shares Tumble as Buffett Partner 3G Capital Cuts Stake – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 71,374 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd. Tiemann Limited Liability reported 0.38% stake. Cambridge accumulated 36,076 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artisan Partners Partnership reported 4.24 million shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 383,569 shares stake. Two Sigma Limited holds 8,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company New York has 92,824 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp has 42,873 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancshares invested 0.73% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Primecap Management Com Ca holds 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 137,100 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 90,200 shares. 1,862 were reported by Washington Cap Mgmt. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Prns Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 52,556 shares. Tcw Group reported 101,865 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corp owns 234,627 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 52,200 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.68% or 21,273 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 3.94% or 3.33 million shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 5,476 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma has 30.56M shares. Howard Capital Management has invested 2.68% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 6,721 were accumulated by Ballentine Partners Ltd Com. Moreover, Capital Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fukoku Mutual Life, a Japan-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Grimes And Inc accumulated 0.87% or 62,332 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,765 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.53% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $193.38’s average target is -0.39% below currents $194.13 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18600 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.