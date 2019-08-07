Investment Management Of Virginia Has Boosted Its Robert Half Int’l (RHI) Stake; Siga Technologies (SIGA) Shorts Raised By 13.08%

Siga Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) had an increase of 13.08% in short interest. SIGA’s SI was 2.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.08% from 1.77M shares previously. With 158,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Siga Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s short sellers to cover SIGA’s short positions. The SI to Siga Technologies Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 23,507 shares traded. SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) has declined 22.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGA News: 01/05/2018 SIGA Technologies Announces Favorable Outcome of Advisory Committee In Support of TPOXX®

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Robert Half Int’l Inc. (RHI) stake by 21.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 5,778 shares as Robert Half Int’l Inc. (RHI)’s stock declined 0.79%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 32,079 shares with $2.09M value, up from 26,301 last quarter. Robert Half Int’l Inc. now has $6.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 186,549 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity. 75,000 shares were sold by GENTZKOW PAUL F, worth $4.96 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of RHI in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Acacia Communications Inc. stake by 91,516 shares to 101,988 valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,751 shares and now owns 22,676 shares. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 227,326 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.07% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). S R Schill & Assoc holds 1.14% or 28,926 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group invested in 146,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust has 28,207 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 46,836 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Kepos Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 13,112 shares. Lord Abbett & Commerce Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). National Pension reported 8,102 shares stake. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 1,300 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd invested in 6,085 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Com reported 25,718 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SIGA Technologies, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.65% more from 16.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) for 81,794 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% stake. Northern holds 0% or 584,908 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 83,936 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 15,846 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Company holds 0.01% or 10,355 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 2,740 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). Credit Suisse Ag has 13,905 shares. Moreover, Nantahala Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.34% invested in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 594,005 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 28,502 shares or 0% of the stock.