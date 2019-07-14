Investment Management Of Virginia Has Boosted By $375,570 Its Robert Half Int’l (RHI) Holding; Shorts at CANON F ORDINARY SHARES (CAJFF) Raised By 1.83%

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Robert Half Int’l Inc. (RHI) stake by 21.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 5,778 shares as Robert Half Int’l Inc. (RHI)’s stock declined 15.48%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 32,079 shares with $2.09 million value, up from 26,301 last quarter. Robert Half Int’l Inc. now has $6.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 1.16M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA

CANON INC F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CAJFF) had an increase of 1.83% in short interest. CAJFF’s SI was 6.24 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.83% from 6.13M shares previously. With 14,700 avg volume, 425 days are for CANON INC F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CAJFF)’s short sellers to cover CAJFF’s short positions. It closed at $29.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices , plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company has market cap of $31.58 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. It currently has negative earnings. The Office Business Unit segment makes, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 2.40M shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,735 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 6,962 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 29,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated accumulated 51,500 shares or 0.82% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 69,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital owns 1,132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 83,707 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,103 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 22,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.47% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 150,900 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 53,282 shares. Zacks Inv Management has 80,977 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity. 75,000 shares were sold by GENTZKOW PAUL F, worth $4.96M.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 4,035 shares to 11,343 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) stake by 22,675 shares and now owns 46,812 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) was reduced too.