Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $313,020; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased Its Stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $928,450 as Share Value Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 29,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 85,724 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 115,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 158,592 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.97. About 424,531 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 15.00M shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt Com Lp holds 1.58M shares. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). James Research invested 0.05% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 530,274 shares. Guggenheim Llc invested in 0.02% or 88,972 shares. Profund Advsr owns 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 13,730 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 1,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bank And Tru Com reported 10,937 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 114,268 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 196,618 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates accumulated 617,885 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Cornercap Counsel stated it has 27,760 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 35,000 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd reported 71,990 shares.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $99.63 million for 7.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74B for 14.87 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

