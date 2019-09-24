Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $738,234; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Has Upped Holding by $367,488

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 67.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 3,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 9,221 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, up from 5,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 887,079 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 13,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 131,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 31,500 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Com holds 1.55% or 278,205 shares in its portfolio. 55,127 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Boyar Asset Mgmt invested in 2.11% or 52,151 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 121,967 shares. M&R Capital Inc stated it has 14,789 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Lc has 3,660 shares. Brandes Prtn LP owns 44,921 shares. 195,119 were reported by Oak Ridge Invests Llc. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.22% or 553,779 shares. Citigroup reported 6.78 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd accumulated 271,588 shares or 4.21% of the stock. North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,351 shares to 63,010 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 32,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 141,598 shares to 198,380 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 22,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,725 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).