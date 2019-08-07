Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Starboard Value LP Lifted Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake by $16.25 Million; Share Price Rose

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 39,402 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 908,843 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down YoY – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “FPA Capital Fund Buys 1, Sells 2 in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Qs reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Blackrock holds 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 3.51 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 139,709 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 32,400 shares. 307 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 8,062 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Incorporated invested in 346,466 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zebra Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 66,885 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS starts on $50 million renovation of Jacksonville site – Jacksonville Business Journal” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “Non-Profit For People With Disabilities Buys Manassas UPS Store – Manassas, VA Patch” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.88 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.