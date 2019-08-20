Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $423,675 as Shares Rose; As Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Valuation Rose, Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lowered Stake by $1.44 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.58M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 346,337 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 783,949 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.73 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 102,689 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 2,034 shares. Asset Management One Communications Ltd reported 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sirios Cap Management LP accumulated 305,245 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has 0.32% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 21,532 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,232 shares in its portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na accumulated 0.07% or 2,634 shares. American Research & Mgmt Co holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 121,043 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 85,854 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 816,821 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 26,525 are owned by Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Driehaus Limited accumulated 0.01% or 2,193 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 900,681 shares to 910,681 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.37M for 74.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 20,700 shares to 64,128 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 206,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry.