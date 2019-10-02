Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased By $453,068 Its Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stake; Viasat Has 1.38 Sentiment

Viasat Inc (VSAT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 105 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 76 cut down and sold their stock positions in Viasat Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 54.01 million shares, down from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Viasat Inc in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 58 Increased: 58 New Position: 47.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 10,297 shares as Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY)’s stock declined 14.73%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 188,037 shares with $8.32M value, down from 198,334 last quarter. Bottomline Technologies Inc. now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 38,033 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to clients and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for clients using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 17.09% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc owns 300,000 shares or 11.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baupost Group Llc Ma has 10.05% invested in the company for 13.73 million shares. The California-based Fpr Partners Llc has invested 8.26% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 459,689 shares.

The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 77,482 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS

