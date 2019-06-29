Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by $327,732 as Shares Rose; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Decreased Position

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 2.18M shares traded or 84.26% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 2.95 million shares traded or 101.21% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5,778 shares to 32,079 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.42 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph also sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,662 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hartford holds 1.06% or 16,600 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited owns 15,148 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 526,663 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank accumulated 0.06% or 2,382 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt reported 7,327 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 2,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 123,675 are owned by Whittier Trust Communication. Horizon Investments Lc reported 1,225 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 149,025 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 310 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Thomasville Savings Bank reported 3,803 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 26,274 shares or 0.03% of the stock. World Asset Inc owns 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 6,580 shares. 112,829 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Lau Assoc Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 238,770 are held by Td Asset. Amg National Fincl Bank invested in 15,466 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 3,626 shares. Scout Investments Inc has 248,458 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,635 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Valley National Advisers has 100 shares. 5,200 are held by Jolley Asset Management Limited Company. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.91 million for 8.15 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp.

