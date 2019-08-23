Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position; Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 45.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Goldentree Asset Management Lp holds 1.01M shares with $15.88 million value, down from 1.85 million last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $7.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 13.50M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 40,380 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 44,122 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co. now has $298.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.30% below currents $119.42 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stake by 26,202 shares to 71,028 valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) stake by 1,885 shares and now owns 4,545 shares. United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc has invested 1.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wespac Advsrs invested in 5,939 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dt Inv Prtn Lc owns 37,107 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp accumulated 316,831 shares. Bouchey Group Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 2,587 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 168,561 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swedbank reported 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) reported 600,183 shares. Beacon Mgmt holds 11,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thomasville Commercial Bank owns 131,894 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.”, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva launches generic EpiPen Jr in US – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.