Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stake; Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Shorts Increased By 18.33%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) had an increase of 18.33% in short interest. BREW’s SI was 709,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.33% from 599,600 shares previously. With 51,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)’s short sellers to cover BREW’s short positions. The SI to Craft Brew Alliance Inc’s float is 6.31%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 34,646 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 40,380 shares with $4.20M value, down from 44,122 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co. now has $285.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 2.79M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $290.25 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brew Alliance had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Berenberg upgraded the shares of PG in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.82 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

