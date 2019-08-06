Investment Management Of Virginia Cut By $1.51 Million Its Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stake; MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (MEDIF) Shorts Decreased By 17.98%

MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had a decrease of 17.98% in short interest. MEDIF’s SI was 98,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.98% from 119,600 shares previously. With 543,100 avg volume, 0 days are for MEDIPHARM LABS CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s short sellers to cover MEDIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.0568 during the last trading session, reaching $4.267. About 84,368 shares traded. MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Fastenal Co. (FAST) stake by 16.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as Fastenal Co. (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 119,578 shares with $7.69M value, down from 143,101 last quarter. Fastenal Co. now has $16.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 2.42 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. The company has market cap of $508.14 million. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm supplies purified cannabis concentrate raw materials and product formulations for ready-to-sell advanced cannabis products.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Sector Weight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) stake by 12,944 shares to 60,257 valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) stake by 71,798 shares and now owns 235,857 shares. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 20.07 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. Park Presidio Capital Ltd Com reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). M&T Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 70,683 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 140 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Archford Strategies Limited reported 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Perkins Cap holds 0.23% or 5,450 shares. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.74% or 77,121 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 90,101 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 311,947 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Management has invested 1.75% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Bank & Trust holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 66,939 shares. 2,555 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.