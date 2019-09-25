Investment Management Of Virginia Cut American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) Stake; Mueller Water Products Has 0.95 Sentiment

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 78 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 82 trimmed and sold positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 120.54 million shares, down from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) stake by 33.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,080 shares as American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 7,970 shares with $674,000 value, down from 12,050 last quarter. American Woodmark Corp. now has $1.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.29. About 1,230 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 14,076 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.76 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 151,000 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvey Partners Llc has 1.69% invested in the company for 125,000 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 1.45% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.47 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 35.85 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 108,956 shares to 158,246 valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 15,241 shares and now owns 155,452 shares. 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Investment Ptnrs reported 174,468 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5,701 shares. Oberweis Asset Management owns 0.1% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 6,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, Steinberg Asset Limited Liability Com has 3.8% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 47,687 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Tudor Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,451 shares. Systematic Finance Management LP has invested 0.36% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 2,150 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 14,400 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Co invested in 3,400 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 681 shares or 0% of the stock. 365,528 were accumulated by Davenport & Co Ltd Llc.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 12.69 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.