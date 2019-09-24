Investment Management Of Virginia Cut American Express Co. (AXP) Position by $1.05 Million; Stock Rose; Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake by $4.81 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 8,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 45,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, down from 53,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20 million shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 534,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 2.47 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in Asia; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA) by 7,709 shares to 8,516 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) by 47,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 459,873 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $56.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 96,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corporation Class A (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.