Investment Management Of Virginia Continues to Hold Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC); Menta Capital Holds Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) by 259.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 209,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 290,610 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 80,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 2.04 million shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 974,649 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 269,707 shares to 47,465 shares, valued at $170,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 24,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,972 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 10,200 shares. First Manhattan holds 144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South State invested in 3,178 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.36% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 59,349 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 232,519 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Daiwa Secs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bellecapital Intl Ltd holds 2,735 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability reported 21 shares stake. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 2,939 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.25% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 0.11% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fdx owns 4,715 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 22,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,567 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..

