Investment Management Of Virginia Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co. (BA); Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $4.45 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 230.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,257 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $340.27. About 3.05 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $146.43. About 1.50 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Dakota Inv Council owns 12,200 shares. Company Of Oklahoma invested in 5,317 shares or 0% of the stock. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp reported 25,000 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability reported 7.83% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 587 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 82,204 shares. Boston Limited Liability invested in 7,173 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Farmers National Bank accumulated 233 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 340 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Co accumulated 286 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability accumulated 11,147 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana Management has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Linscomb And Williams reported 4,885 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc. by 110,883 shares to 55,155 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership holds 455,000 shares. Scotia Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.16% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Granite Prtn Limited Company holds 0.02% or 2,748 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Avalon Advisors owns 4,648 shares. 325,825 were accumulated by Natl Pension Ser. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Llc invested 7.19% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Northern Tru Corp owns 3.51 million shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc invested in 0% or 60 shares. 240,335 were accumulated by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability. Profund Advisors Limited Co accumulated 9,933 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.22% or 1.34M shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 429 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. 28,084 shares valued at $3.90 million were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63M. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of stock. $1.17 million worth of stock was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $2.49 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $852.34M for 14.70 P/E if the $2.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% negative EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.