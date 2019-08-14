Investment Management Of Virginia Boosted By $594,120 Its Green Dot (GDOT) Holding; Chubb Limited (CB) Shorts Decreased By 7.6%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) had a decrease of 7.6% in short interest. CB’s SI was 5.98 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.6% from 6.47 million shares previously. With 1.37M avg volume, 4 days are for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s short sellers to cover CB’s short positions. The SI to Chubb Limited’s float is 1.31%. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $154.79. About 385,266 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 15/05/2018 – Chubb Adds Dental Malpractice Insurance, Underwritten by The Doctors Company, to Its Small Commercial Marketplace® Platform; 05/04/2018 – Chubb Appoints Christopher Maleno to Lead North America Field Operations and Matthew Merna to Lead North America Major Accounts; 12/04/2018 – CHUBB NAMES JIN LEE HEAD OF BANCASSURANCE FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 04/04/2018 – Combined Insurance Receives Award for Business Excellence; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Hype builds for Bradley Chubb after Giants’ stunning JPP trade; 13/03/2018 – GRAB PARTNERS WITH CHUBB LTD CB.N TO OFFER INSURANCE SERVICES FOR GRAB DRIVERS; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 24/04/2018 – Chubb 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: NFL Draft 2018 rumors: Cowboys want Courtland Sutton; Will Hernandez, Justin Reid, Nick Chubb in demand | Late; 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Management

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 9,902 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 29,666 shares with $1.80M value, up from 19,764 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 346,315 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30

More notable recent Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chubb’s (NYSE:CB) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chubb Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chubb (CB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Chubb Limited shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Corporation has invested 0.08% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 3,900 shares. American Rech And Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. 17,639 are held by Penobscot Invest Mgmt Inc. Benedict Inc reported 1.09% stake. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv invested in 43,899 shares. Cleararc Capital has 0.29% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 11,139 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 336 shares. Connors Investor Services invested in 79,297 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Lc, California-based fund reported 15 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 10,947 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Chubb (NYSE:CB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chubb had 16 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. On Friday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Atlantic Securities. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15700 target in Monday, July 29 report.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.55 billion. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Management Llc owns 250,595 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. One Trading Lp holds 1,970 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 12,287 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,947 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.1% or 85,109 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 44,980 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 76,499 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Ltd Co holds 1,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 16,063 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 29,666 are held by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 11,000 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 876 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 464,055 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 165,047 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Wood. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GDOT in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank.