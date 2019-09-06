Investment House Upped Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Declined; Caprock Group Has Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 7,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,914 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 25,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares to 358,377 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,485 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Company Inc holds 0.7% or 80,971 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,665 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation holds 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 174,864 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.17% stake. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakworth Cap holds 0.22% or 9,469 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 1.14 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.11M shares. Georgia-based Montag A And Inc has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leonard Green And Prtnrs LP owns 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,000 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc reported 23,600 shares. Moreover, Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership has 2.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Mgmt Corporation holds 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 246,848 shares. Westfield Communication Limited Partnership holds 818,100 shares. 117,045 are held by Colony Grp Lc.

